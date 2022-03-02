Watch: Herd of endangered Hangul sighted in Kashmir's Dachigam national park

The video, uploaded on Twitter by a senior official of the Wildlife Department, shows around 50-strong Hangul herd on the snow-covered slopes of Dachigam national park in the Zabarwan mountain range.



"When I see a Hangul herd like this in Dachigam, future seems bright!" Raashid Naqash, Wildlife Warden, posted alongside the video.



The size of the herd is very significant as authorities hope that there will be at least several more herds like these in other parts of the national park, which are inaccessible to humans as of now due to snow.

