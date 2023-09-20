Water booster pump sales soar in Baramulla as drinking water crisis worsens

A resident from Chakla village of Baramulla district while expressing his frustration revealed that they had not “received a single drop of water for over 20 days.” He said that due to their location at the tail end of the village, tap water does not reach them, as the water discharge is so low that it fails to reach households at the village’s outskirts.

“The people are already grappling with the water crisis, and the use of water booster pumps has further deepened the crisis. The department needs to find some solution to the problem,” said Abdul Majeed from Chakla village.

Officials from the Meteorological Department highlighted that September has been one of the driest months this year, with temperatures reaching the second-highest levels for September since 1934. These adverse weather conditions have contributed to the dire situation.