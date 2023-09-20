Water booster pump sales soar in Baramulla as drinking water crisis worsens

Baramulla, Sep 19: As the drinking water crisis continues to grip north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, residents are turning to water booster pumps to overcome their water woes.
The demand for these pumps has surged dramatically in the past two months, exacerbating the ongoing tap water crisis.
Local shopkeepers have reported an unprecedented increase in the sales of booster pumps, with one shopkeeper stating that he has sold over 30 such pumps in the last two months, marking an all-time high for the year. “We have witnessed an abrupt rise in the sale of booster pumps, especially in the last two months,” said a shopkeeper in the main chowk of Baramulla town.
Several other businesses dealing with booster pumps have also experienced brisk sales during this period.
In Sopore town, of Baramulla district, a shopkeeper revealed that his stock of booster pumps has been exhausted multiple times in the current month alone, necessitating additional replenishments to meet the overwhelming demand. “The tap water crisis has loomed large in the current month, especially in rural areas, forcing people to purchase these motors. We have seen an unprecedented surge in motor pump sales for the first time,” said Ghulam Hassan, a trader from Sopore.
Over the last two months, Baramulla district has grappled with a severe drinking water crisis, leading to widespread protests by frustrated residents. Despite these demonstrations, there has been no relief for the common people.
A resident from Chakla village of Baramulla district while expressing his frustration revealed that they had not “received a single drop of water for over 20 days.” He said that due to their location at the tail end of the village, tap water does not reach them, as the water discharge is so low that it fails to reach households at the village’s outskirts.
“The people are already grappling with the water crisis, and the use of water booster pumps has further deepened the crisis. The department needs to find some solution to the problem,” said Abdul Majeed from Chakla village.
Officials from the Meteorological Department highlighted that September has been one of the driest months this year, with temperatures reaching the second-highest levels for September since 1934. These adverse weather conditions have contributed to the dire situation.
Ajaz Ahmad, the Senior Engineer at the Jal Shakti Department in Baramulla, explained that the crisis stems from the lack of rain, especially during the current month. He revealed that water bodies have dried up, and even the main source of drinking water, the river Jehlum, is experiencing a significant decline in water levels, severely impacting the drinking water supply.
“The situation will improve once substantial rains arrive,” assured Ahmad. “Because of the rise in temperatures, water is depleting more quickly than it can be replenished. We are doing our best to ensure that affected villages receive adequate water. We are utilising water tankers for drinking water supply to minimise the suffering of the people,” he added.