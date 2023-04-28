Water logging in Srinagar

Srinagar, Apr 28: PDP leader and constituency incharge Habba Kadal on Friday raised serious concern over the water logging problem in the various areas of Kashmir division especially in Srinagar city.
In a statement, Laigaroo said that in the aftermath of the incessant rainfalls, the whole city appears to have inundated and the administration seems to be impervious in its response. “The administrative apathy has unleashed the flood like conditions in the whole valley especially in Srinagar. The issue of drainage failure in Srinagar city since 2014 but no concrete steps are being taken to address this problem permanently,” he said.
Laigaroo further said the available dewatering system in Srinagar is extremely mediocre and the government should focus on up-gradation of human resources and machinery of Srinagar Municipal Corporation so as to enable it to cope up with these challenging situations.