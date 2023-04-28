Water logging in Srinagar

In a statement, Laigaroo said that in the aftermath of the incessant rainfalls, the whole city appears to have inundated and the administration seems to be impervious in its response. “The administrative apathy has unleashed the flood like conditions in the whole valley especially in Srinagar. The issue of drainage failure in Srinagar city since 2014 but no concrete steps are being taken to address this problem permanently,” he said.