Water shortage continues at Fruit Mandi Sopore

Jatinder Singh, a driver from outside said: “I have been at Asia’s second largest fruit Mandi in Sopore for the past many days. Unfortunately the lack of water facility at this Asia's second largest fruit mandi makes life miserable for number of outsiders." He said that there is no water available in the washrooms. “We have to purchase water bottles to get fresh,” Singh said.

Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat, another trader who has been at the Mandi for the last decade stated that he has to spend almost Rs 100 to 200 per day on purchasing water bottles himself and his coworkers thirst as there is no option.