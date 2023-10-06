Water shortage continues at Fruit Mandi Sopore

Sopore, Oct 6 : Sopore Fruit Mandi, second largest in Asia, is facing shortage of drinking water due to which the people working there are facing problems.
The people associated with the Fruit Mandi said that they have been facing problems as the mandi lacks water facilities for years
"We are going through the tough time due to lack of water facility in the Fruit Mandi amidst peak fruit season,” a fruit trader Ishfaq Ahmad Lone said.
Jatinder Singh, a driver from outside said: “I have been at Asia’s second largest fruit Mandi in Sopore for the past many days. Unfortunately the lack of water facility at this Asia's second largest fruit mandi makes life miserable for number of outsiders." He said that there is no water available in the washrooms. “We have to purchase water bottles to get fresh,” Singh said.
Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat, another trader who has been at the Mandi for the last decade stated that he has to spend almost Rs 100 to 200 per day on purchasing water bottles himself and his coworkers thirst as there is no option.
Meanwhile, President Fruit Mandi Fayaz Ahmad Malik said that the efforts of Jal Shakti Department are on to provide water supply to Mandi as the construction of OHT project, with an estimated cost of around Rs five crore is in progress and is going to be completed soon.