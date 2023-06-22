Water shortage sparks protest in Handwara

Kupwara, June 22: The residents of Waskura, a village in close proximity of Handwara Municipality limits Thursday held a strong protest against authorities for failing to provide them water supply for the last five days, resulting in severe hardships to them.
They said that the area was reeling under acute shortage of water thus putting them into a lot of inconvenience.
While raising slogans in favor of their demand, the protesters said that the area is witnessing a severe shortage of drinking water and the problems have worsened just before Eid.
The residents said that they are forced to use contaminated water from a nearby 'Talri Nallah' putting them at the risk of water borne diseases.
Meanwhile Assistant Executive Engineer Jal Jeevan Mission Handwara Adnan Ashraf told Greater Kashmir that the village gets water from a bore well which has developed a technical snag.
He said that it will take them at least five days to fix the problem. "However till the problem is resolved, we will be sending regular water tankers there. Infact, we sent three tankers only today," he added.