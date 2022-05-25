Water shortage triggers protest in Sopore

The protesters said they are facing immense hardships due to acute shortage of water supply for the last one month.

"We are being forced to fetch water from far away streams and lakes which carry dangerous water borne diseases among residents particularly children,” said a protester Farooq Ahmad Reshi.

Meanwhile officials in Jal Shakti Department Sopore said that the pressure of supplying water remains low to this upper reach area and it causes water shortage to this area. They added that “we are already suppling water through water tankers.”