WATER WOES | Bandipora village residents protest non-availability of drinking water

The residents, especially women, say they have to walk around 2 to 3 km every day to fetch water.

The women make a beeline in the morning, traversing the mountain terrain carrying water in utensils on their heads.

"How long are we going to do this?" a woman asked.

They said that the Department of Jal Shakti was least bothered by their pleas and was not resolving their issue of erratic potable water supply.