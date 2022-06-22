Waterlogging across Kupwara

Kupwara: People across Kupwara district Wednesday complained of water logging due to which pedestrians had to navigate through waters to reach their respective destinations.
Due to incessant rains, roads and markets across the district witnessed a thin presence of people.
Incessant rains caused a “food-like situation” in several areas resulting in damage to several structures.
Trehgam Gundmoomin Bridge was damaged due to flash floods while a small wooden bridge for pedestrians over Nallah Mawer connecting Check Lawoosa in the Mawer area was washed away.
The incessant rains and light snowfall created immense hardships for people and their livestock in Bangus Valley. Several nomads lost livestock due to the inclement weather.
Apni Party Kupwara Publicity Secretary Tajamul demanded immediate relief for the affected shephards who lost their livestock due to inclement weather.
In several areas including Yaroo Langate, Pothwari, Nowgam, Kulangam, Chogal, and Machipora water peeped into several residential houses. The district administration reached the affected people of Pothwari where men and machinery were pressed into service during the night to thwart any human loss due to the gushing waters of Nallah Mawer.
The residents across the district said that the incessant rains caused major damage to their standing crops including paddy and corn.
Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Khalid Jahangir told Greater Kashmir that he had taken stock of the situation across the district.
Meanwhile, the district administration advised people from the upper reaches and landslide-prone areas not to venture outside unnecessarily.