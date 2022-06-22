Waterlogging across Kupwara

Kupwara: People across Kupwara district Wednesday complained of water logging due to which pedestrians had to navigate through waters to reach their respective destinations.

Due to incessant rains, roads and markets across the district witnessed a thin presence of people.

Incessant rains caused a “food-like situation” in several areas resulting in damage to several structures.

Trehgam Gundmoomin Bridge was damaged due to flash floods while a small wooden bridge for pedestrians over Nallah Mawer connecting Check Lawoosa in the Mawer area was washed away.