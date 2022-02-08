WD Kashmir holds signature campaign to save Shallabugh WCR

Ganderbal, Feb 8: To commemorate ‘Wetland Week’ celebrated from 2nd of February and also World Wetland Day, the Wetland Division Kashmir Tuesday held a signature campaign on the wall of pledge to save and protect ‘Shallabugh Wetland Conservation Reserve’ here.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that throughout the ‘Wetland Week’, the Wetland Division Kashmir has been conducting week-long programmes to increase awareness about Wetland conservation.
The signature campaign on the wall of pledge was inaugurated by the chief guest on the occasion by signing on the wall at Range Office, Shallabugh Range.
The wall of pledge was also signed by wildlife mitras, youth clubs, civil societies, local community members, school going children and other dignitaries present on the occasion.
Ifshan Deewan, Wildlife Warden, Wetlands Division Kashmir, speaking on the occasion highlighted the role of the local people and the youth for the protection and perpetuation of the of Shallabugh Wetland Conservation Reserve which provide livelihood for the thousands of the people living on the fringes of the wetland conservation reserve.