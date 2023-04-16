We aim growth-oriented society, lay strong foundation for next 25 year journey: J&K LG

Jammu, April 16: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha, in this month’s “Awaam ki Awaaz” programme shared the inspiring stories of the change-makers and highlighted the efforts of the UT Government to realize the true potential of Jammu Kashmir.

The Lt Governor said the J&K administration with citizens’ participation is steering the change in the socio-economic landscape of the Union Territory. Our collective effort is to create a more progressive, growth-oriented and aspirational society and laying a strong foundation for journey of the next 25 years, he added.

“Kashmir division is witnessing ‘Yellow Revolution’ with oilseed crops registering significant growth. There will be additional opportunities for oil extraction and value addition and therefore more entrepreneurial opportunities for people,” said the Lt Governor.

According to an estimate, mustard oil worth Rs 800 crore will be produced this year only in the Kashmir Valley and Jammu and Kashmir will move towards self-sufficiency in the production of the mustard oil, he noted.

The Lt Governor congratulated the people of Jammu Kashmir for GI-Tagging of the Basholi Painting. He said it is a significant landmark in preserving and promoting the artistic and cultural heritage of J&K UT.

“Basohli Painting has become the first independent GI-tagged product from Jammu region. It will provide access to customers to authentic product and a huge boost to local economy,” observed the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor shared the inspiring journey of self-made women entrepreneurs, Shalini Khokhar from Rajouri and Pattan’s Shamshada Begum. With commitment, conviction and courage, they are making significant contribution to a modern, strong and self-reliant J&K, he added.