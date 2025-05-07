We are in this situation because of Pakistan: CM

Srinagar, May 7: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Wednesday held Pakistan responsible for the deteriorating situation in Kashmir while blaming it for cross-border shelling that had led to the loss of innocent lives.

He said that had Pakistan not targeted the innocent civilians in Pahalgam, Kashmir would not have been in the situation that it is facing now.

“If today we are in this situation where shelling is happening and innocent people are dying, it is because of what happened in Pahalgam. So, they have no stone to hide behind. They are the reason why we are in this mess,” CM Omar said.

He said that after the “inhuman and barbaric” murder of 26 civilians in Pahalgam, it was expected that India would use its right to respond appropriately and proportionally.

“I think the Government of India and the Indian Defence Forces (IDF) have gone out of their way to ensure that no military and civilian targets were hit in Pakistan. They have only hit terror bases and launch pads,” the CM said.

However, he said that the response had been anything but proportionate.

“Pakistan, as reports are coming in, has gone out of its way to target civilian populations,” CM Omar said.

“This ceasefire prevailed along the Line of Control (LoC) for several years now. J&K was relatively peaceful and we were seeing a good tourist season, which is important for our economy,” he said.

Asked if the situation was escalating the CM said he was not a beater of war drums.

“I do not want a war, nobody wants war. I don’t think anybody is sitting in the Government of India who wants this situation to escalate into a war. Please remember, we did not provoke this. We responded to a provocation,” he said.

CM Omar said it was for Pakistan to realise that the response was limited to what happened in Pahalgam. “They must be careful not to escalate things beyond control,” he said.

On the UN suggesting both the countries to have a dialogue, the CM said that it was a matter for the foreign ministry.

“It is for the foreign ministry to respond appropriately to what the United Nations has had to say,” he said.

On whether the government was all prepared, CM Omar said it was an unfolding situation and urged people not to panic.

“There is some amount of tension and difficult situations, but not across the entire LoC. It is in some pockets. The border is largely peaceful. There are pockets of the LOC, both on the Kashmir side and Jammu side, where we are seeing some response,” he said.

The CM said the government was monitoring the situation and to the best extent possible “we will deal appropriately.”

On Srinagar Airport being taken over by the Indian Air Force which resulted in inconveniences to the tourists, CM Omar said that the highway was open and if tourists cannot fly, they can travel.

“I know it is not the best thing but they can drive. I do not believe that they need to run away from here,” he said.

The CM said that the situation was relatively normal as the government did not close the schools in Srinagar or Jammu.

“As a precautionary measure, we only closed schools in the districts along the border and the LoC,” he said.

However, CM Omar said that there was no reason to run away from Kashmir and urged tourists to stay back.

“I am the last person who will put their lives at risk. If I was to think that their lives were at risk here, I would tell them they should go. But there is no need to panic. If their holiday is for a few days longer, they should wait,” he said.

On the J&K government giving full support to the Centre with regard to response to Pakistan, the CM said it was not now limited to only the government as during the All Party Meeting and interaction with civil society all said that whatever measures the Centre had taken up until now, they support those.

“Whatever has happened is unfortunate. We are responding to a situation. We are not creating a situation. That I think is very important for people to realise,” he said.

CM Omar said that people looking at the J&K situation at the international level need to realise that what the Centre was doing was responding and not creating any situation.

“This situation was created for us because of what happened in Pahalgam,” he said.

The CM said a video conference was held with all the district collectors along the border and the LoC to take stock of the situation.

“We are dealing with the situation as it develops. There are some reports of casualties, unfortunately, in Poonch and other injuries. I took an assessment from DC Poonch, took stock of the position in the hospital, particularly about blood supplies and other essentials,” he said.

CM Omar said the government was moving more ambulances to the forward areas.

“We are keeping abreast of the situation. As it develops, our response will also be tailored accordingly. I have asked the finance department to release a contingency fund to all the DCs of Jammu and Kashmir, but with an additional amount to the DCs along the border and LoC for any exigency that will arise in the current situation,” he said.