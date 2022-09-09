We are working for the peace, prosperity, and development of J&K: Apni Party

According to a press note, Party’s Vice President Zaffar Iqbal Manhas, who presided over the meetings, urged the workers to boost their political activities to ensure they are well linked with the masses of the constituency.

Zaffar Iqbal Manhas while addressing the party workers at Pirpora and Ahgam villages said, “As a matter of fact, common people have great expectations with Apni Party because they trust the party’s people-friendly agenda, thus we are supposed to fulfill their expectation in terms of helping them to resolve the issues and problems that they are collectively facing in their areas.” He added, “You are supposed to identify the public grievances and the problems caused by the public infrastructure deficit so that these issues could be brought to the notice of concerned officials for their quick redressal.”