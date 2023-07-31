We believe in establishing peace, not buying peace: J&K LG

Srinagar, July 31: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said that the government does not believe in buying peace but in establishing peace in J&K while addressing a round-table discussion on development scenario in the Union territory organised by India Foundation.

In his address, through video conferencing, the Lt Governor shared the "stellar journey of Jammu Kashmir towards peace, prosperity and unprecedented development", a statement by government said.

“The transformation of J&K UT in less than four years has been phenomenal. We have decimated discriminatory system prevalent for almost seven-decades and implemented inclusive policies that fostered development and touched the lives of millions. People have freedom to live their life as they desire, rather than dictated by others,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor highlighted the reforms introduced by the government to establish a peaceful and conducive environment empowering the citizens of Jammu Kashmir.

“For the first time after independence, the common citizen of J&K can think freely and express their feelings without any fear from separatist-terrorist network. It is one of the biggest transformations common man is witnessing under leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji,” the Lt Governor said.