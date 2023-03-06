We can work for multiple sections of people: NC

According to a press note, this was stated by Party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, and Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani while interacting with a delegation of senior workers from Dara and Fakir Gojri at the party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha, Srinagar.

Interacting with the delegation members, the duo said, “With the backsliding of democracy in Jammu and Kashmir, the suffering of the people multiplied. Public is facing the wrath of inflation, unemployment, exorbitant taxation and increase in utility tariff. Business community, small traders and commoners are also suffering due to policy paralysis and deep rooted corruption at all levels. It is only NC that will fight this infestation at all levels with the support of the public.”