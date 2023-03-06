We can work for multiple sections of people: NC

Srinagar, Mar 6 : National Conference on Tuesday said it is the only political party that can fulfil aspirations of the multiple sections of people across Jammu and Kashmir.
According to a press note, this was stated by Party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, and Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani while interacting with a delegation of senior workers from Dara and Fakir Gojri at the party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha, Srinagar.
Interacting with the delegation members, the duo said, “With the backsliding of democracy in Jammu and Kashmir, the suffering of the people multiplied. Public is facing the wrath of inflation, unemployment, exorbitant taxation and increase in utility tariff. Business community, small traders and commoners are also suffering due to policy paralysis and deep rooted corruption at all levels. It is only NC that will fight this infestation at all levels with the support of the public.”
“NC was the only political party which has worked for all sections of society and people of J&K have pinned high hopes on it. The youth has to come forward and support Dr Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah in their ongoing efforts for the protection of JK people's vital interests,” they said.
They further said that the party looks up to its senior workers in order to benefit from their wisdom. Both senior and junior workers, they maintained, should work hand in hand to ensure that the party manifesto and programme reaches every door step. They appreciated the underway efforts of the party's local unit functionaries of Dara, and Fakir Gojri for their commitment and untiring support to the party.