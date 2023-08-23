We do not alter our course with changing winds: Omar Abdullah

According to a press release, he said this while distributing certificates and mementos among the party functionaries, who had donated blood in the blood donation camp held on the death anniversary of Madar-e-Maharban Begum Akbar Jehan. The event was organized by Youth National Conference Provincial President (Kashmir) Salman Ali Sagar. Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, Provincial Youth President Salman Ali Sagar, State Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar addressed the gathering.

Omar said, “We are facing challenges at every point, even where we are not expecting them. The ruling party is working extra time to create hurdles for us. The active support of people and our workers has kept us going.”