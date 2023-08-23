We do not alter our course with changing winds: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, Aug 23: National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah Wednesday said that despite the hurdles created by the ruling party his party will continue to march towards success.
According to a press release, he said this while distributing certificates and mementos among the party functionaries, who had donated blood in the blood donation camp held on the death anniversary of Madar-e-Maharban Begum Akbar Jehan. The event was organized by Youth National Conference Provincial President (Kashmir) Salman Ali Sagar. Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, Provincial Youth President Salman Ali Sagar, State Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar addressed the gathering.
Omar said, “We are facing challenges at every point, even where we are not expecting them. The ruling party is working extra time to create hurdles for us. The active support of people and our workers has kept us going.”
He alleged that government has been incessant on removing the plough symbol from the political landscape of Ladakh and to meet that it's using its might and influence. “They fail to remember that NC has outlived such manoeuvrings in the past with the support of our people. The reason they time and again fail to cast us off is because of our undeterred stand on issues and policies. We were the ones who rejected the violence in the 1990s, we did not change our stand. Those who ridiculed us then are seen holding national flags today in the rallies led by LG,” Omar said.