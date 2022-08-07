We have history of sacrifices, deserve chance to lead people: PC

Srinagar: Peoples Conference (PC) on Sunday said that it has a history of sacrifices and deserves a chance to lead the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
Former legislator and senior PC leader Nizamuddin Bhat has appealed people to throw their weight behind his party and help it to emerge politically formidable enough to meet the insurmountable challenges ahead.
He made these comments while addressing a gathering of senior workers at Matrigam. BDC Bashir Ahmad Baba and Sarpanchs Mushtaq Ahmad and Muhammad Hussain were also present.
Holding New Delhi responsible for disempowering people of Jammu , Kashmir and Ladakh, Bhat said the erstwhile state has been stripped off its identity and people have been hurt and humiliated. it is an irony that post partition Jammu and Kashmir turned into a conflict zone which continues to claim the cost of the paradise and its masses.
He added that it is unfortunate that unity moves to stand in resistance against Delhi ‘s onslaughts were thwarted by leaders of the times failing its own people."While in 1987 democracy was slaughtered and peoples’ mandate was subverted by NC - Congress coalition, in 1996 same parties undermined sacrifices and sufferings in lieu of return to power", he added.
He further stated that similar events in the past, at crucial junctures of “our chequered history, where hunger for power and collaboration with New Delhi helped the latter to fulfil the designs of subjugation of the aspirants of liberty and honour.”
In the presence of amenability to manouvering, Delhi continued to strangulate people of J&K politically and culturally till it brought the state finally down into shambles in 2019.