We have history of sacrifices, deserve chance to lead people: PC

Srinagar: Peoples Conference (PC) on Sunday said that it has a history of sacrifices and deserves a chance to lead the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Former legislator and senior PC leader Nizamuddin Bhat has appealed people to throw their weight behind his party and help it to emerge politically formidable enough to meet the insurmountable challenges ahead.

He made these comments while addressing a gathering of senior workers at Matrigam. BDC Bashir Ahmad Baba and Sarpanchs Mushtaq Ahmad and Muhammad Hussain were also present.