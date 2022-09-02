'We stand by each other through thick and thin'

75-year-old Devi, a resident of quaint Pargochi village in south Kashmir's Shopian district breathed her last in SMHS, Srinagar after a brief illness. The members of the Muslim community not only shared the grief of the bereaved family but also helped the family to perform the last rites of Devi.

"They arranged the wood and helped in building the pyre", said Ravi ji, a relative of Devi. He said that their Muslim neighbours rushed to their house as soon as they heard about the death of Devi.