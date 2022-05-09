We still believe SC can restore Article 370: Mehbooba Mufti

Kupwara, May 9: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti Monday said that even as it took Supreme Court over three years to listen to the petition but she still believes that it can restore Article 370.
She said that the Jahangir Puri demolition drive in New Delhi was carried even after the Supreme Court passed order against it. “Several apprehensions have developed but we have faith in the judiciary,” PDP President said.
"Supreme Court should act against those officials who did not obey the orders and were involved in contempt of court," she added.
Mehbooba was talking to media after expressing condolences with senior NC leader Qaiser Jamsheed Lone in Sogam Kupwara. Lone's father had passed away few days ago.
To a question about Delimitation Commission, she said that it was a process to politically change the demography of Jammu and Kashmir. “Delimitation process has been carried to change the Muslim majority state into a minority," she added.
"Conducting election is not an option keeping the current situation in mind where people are facing crisis," Mehbooba said further.