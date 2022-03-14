We will continue to fight for rights of people: PDP

Srinagar, Mar 14: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone (Hanjura) Monday said that PDP was committed to working for fulfilling the expectations of the people.
A statement of PDP issued here said that welcoming the new entrants into the party fold, Hanjura said that PDP would not let down the people of J&K and continue to fight for the rights and honour of the people.
The statement said that in a major boost to PDP, several leaders including BJP leader, SMC Corporator joined the party in presence of Hanjura at party headquarters in Srinagar.
It said that the new entrants also met the PDP President, Mehbooba Mufti at the party office.