We will continue to pursue release of all detainees: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar, Sep 12: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari today said that he will continue to pursue the release of all detainees.
He reiterated his demand for the release of Kashmiri detainees, including prominent religious leaders like Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Moulana Manzoor. Bukhari said he will continue his efforts to bring jailed individuals back home, enabling them to restart their normal lives with their families. He revealed that he has even taken up the issue of prisoners with the Prime Minister and Home Minister of the country.
Bukhari expressed his satisfaction regarding the release of prominent religious clerics, including Moulana Mushtaq Ahmad Veeri and Moulana Abdul Rashid Dawoodi. He mentioned that he has been advocating for the release of these leaders and others for a long time.
The statement reads, "I have been pursuing the release of all detainees for a long time, and I have raised this issue with the Prime Minister and Home Minister. I strongly believe that these prisoners must be given a fair opportunity to restart their normal lives."
"Likewise, prominent religious leaders who are still in jail must be set free so that they can resume their religious duties, guiding people in eradicating social evils, including the prevailing drug abuse." the statement added.
"Given the remarkable influence of these religious leaders over the masses, they have the potential to play a very positive and proactive role in the eradication of social evils that pose a substantial threat to our society," Bukhari said.
On the removal of additional duties on apples and walnuts from the US, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari called upon the government to offer significant incentives to domestic growers as a means of offsetting the loss resulting from the removal of taxes on US products.
"The central government should have engaged in consultations with domestic growers before announcing the reduction of duties on US apples and walnuts. Nonetheless, now that the government has made its decision, it is imperative that they compensate domestic growers by offering them substantial incentives," the statement said.
It elaborated, saying, "In the event of a 20 percent tax reduction being implemented on US apples and walnuts, it is imperative that the government provides an equivalent level of incentives to domestic growers. This will enable them to compete in terms of maintaining market prices against imported fruits."