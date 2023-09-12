We will continue to pursue release of all detainees: Altaf Bukhari

He reiterated his demand for the release of Kashmiri detainees, including prominent religious leaders like Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Moulana Manzoor. Bukhari said he will continue his efforts to bring jailed individuals back home, enabling them to restart their normal lives with their families. He revealed that he has even taken up the issue of prisoners with the Prime Minister and Home Minister of the country.

Bukhari expressed his satisfaction regarding the release of prominent religious clerics, including Moulana Mushtaq Ahmad Veeri and Moulana Abdul Rashid Dawoodi. He mentioned that he has been advocating for the release of these leaders and others for a long time.