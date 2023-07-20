Weapon snatching bid foiled in Shopian, one held: Police

A senior police officer told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that a person attempted to snatch a weapon from SOG personnel near the camp at Imamsahib.

He said that with the quick action, the snatcher was, however, arrested on the spot.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shopian confirmed the incident to KNO and said that a case is being registered to take up further investigation into the matter—(KNO)