MeT predicts dry weather till November end in J&K

Srinagar, Nov 21: The meteorological department(MeT) on Monday predicted mainly dry weather throughout Jammu and Kashmir till the end of November as weather cleared up in the union territory.
“Currently weather is clear throughout J&K. Mainly dry weather is expected till the end of November,” reported news agency, GNS, quoting an official of the MeT.
He said that that there is no forecast for any major snowfall till the end of the month.
The MeT official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 3.7°C against 3.2°C on the previous night. The temperature was 3.1°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.
Qazigund recorded a low of 3.0°C against 4.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.2°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.
In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at minus 3.5°C against 2.3°C on the previous night and it was 1.5°C below normal for the south Kashmir resort, he said.
Kokernag recorded a low of 3.4°C against 4.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.8°C above normal for the place, he said.
Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 3.4°C against minus 1.8°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 1.9°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at minus 0.3°C against 1.8°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 0.1°C below normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.
Jammu recorded a low of 8.9°C against 9.2°C on the previous night. It was 3.4°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 6.2°C (3.2°C above normal), Batote 4.7°C (0.6°C below normal), Katra 9.1°C (1.4°C below normal) and Bhadarwah 2.6°C (0.2°C above normal).
In Ladakh, Kargil recorded a low of minus 6.8°C, Leh minus 9.6°C and mercury in Drass, the world’s second coldest place after Siberia, settled at minus 11.5°C, the official said.