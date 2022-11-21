MeT predicts dry weather till November end in J&K

He said that that there is no forecast for any major snowfall till the end of the month.

The MeT official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 3.7°C against 3.2°C on the previous night. The temperature was 3.1°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 3.0°C against 4.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.2°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.