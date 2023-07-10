Kashmir

Dry weather, brief evening rain spell expected in J&K today: MeT

From July 11-14, the weather is expected to be mainly dry.
A view of Dal Lake on a summer evening in Srinagar. [Representational picture]
Srinagar, July 10: The weather was mainly dry in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, a meteorological department official said.

The official said that amid the dry weather a brief spell of rain may occur at isolated places in Kashmir region towards late afternoon or evening.

He said that from July 11-14, the weather is expected to be mainly dry. "Brief spell of Rain/Thunderstorm  at isolated places can't be ruled out(>70% chance), " he said. 

From 15-16th July, intermittent  light to moderate rain at many places of J&K(upto 70% chance). 

