Dry weather, brief evening rain spell expected in J&K today: MeT

The official said that amid the dry weather a brief spell of rain may occur at isolated places in Kashmir region towards late afternoon or evening.

He said that from July 11-14, the weather is expected to be mainly dry. "Brief spell of Rain/Thunderstorm at isolated places can't be ruled out(>70% chance), " he said.

From 15-16th July, intermittent light to moderate rain at many places of J&K(upto 70% chance).