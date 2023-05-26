Weather fury | Dr Farooq anguished over losses

“The sudden and heavy hailstorm they swept through dozens of villages across north Kashmir has left a trail of devastation by damaging orchards and various other standing crops,” Dr Farooq said. He added that among the most affected locations include Rafiabad, Wagoora, Kreeri and Ladoora areas of Baramulla besides Haihama, Gutlipora, Kralpora, Trehgam, Sogam, Drugmulla, Salkoot and other villages of Kupwara even as many areas including Wagoora, Watergam, Pattan, Sopore, Khan Sahib, Budgam, Kulgam, Shopian, Pulwama also witnessed unprecedented hailstorm. The reports suggest that the vegetative parts of the fruit-laden trees, including apple, cherry, and pear orchards, have suffered extensive damage, endangering the livelihoods of countless farmers and workers who rely on this sector.”