Weather improves

Srinagar: While the weather in Kashmir improved on Saturday, the Meteorological Department predicted more precipitation during the next 24 hours.
The rains have led to a dip in mercury, and the Gulmarg ski resort in north Kashmir recorded temperatures below normal.
“There was an improvement in weather conditions on Saturday,” MeT officials said. “There were no reports of rains during the day from any part of Kashmir.”
The officials said there was a possibility of scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rain and thunder over J&K in the next 24 hours.
They said that isolated places witnessed rain.
MeT officials said that during the last 24 hours, there were scattered light rains at some places in Kashmir.
For the past ten days, Kashmir witnessed erratic weather conditions, and cloudbursts damaged various properties and caused some deaths.
MeT officials said Srinagar recorded 1.24 mm of rainfall during the last 24 hours.
They said Bhaderwah received 37.4 mm of rain, 12.7 mm in Gulmarg, Qazigund 12.6 mm, Pahalgam 10.3 mm, and other places received less than 10 mm of rain.
Weather officials said that minimum temperatures at most places recorded a drop in both Kashmir and Jammu divisions.
They said Srinagar recorded a low of 19.1 degrees Celsius against 20.6 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.2 degrees Celsius above the normal.
Qazigund recorded a low of 17.8 degrees Celsius against 18.7 degrees Celsius the previous night.
The temperature was 0.6 degrees Celsius above normal, the officials said.
In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 14.4 degrees Celsius against 15.6 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.8 degrees Celsius above normal.
Kokernag recorded a low of 16.8 degrees Celsius against 17.3 degrees Celsius last night, 0.1 degrees Celsius above normal.
Gulmarg ski resort in Baramulla recorded a low of 9.5 degrees Celsius against 11.8 degrees Celsius, 3 degrees Celsius below normal.
Kupwara town saw a low of 17.6 degrees Celsius against 17.2 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.2 degrees Celsius above normal.
Jammu recorded a low of 25.1 degrees Celsius against 25.2 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.3 degrees Celsius above normal.
Banihal recorded a low of 18.8 degrees Celsius, Batote 18.7 degrees Celsius, Katra 22.8 degrees Celsius, and Bhaderwah 19.1 degrees Celsius.