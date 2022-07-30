Weather improves

Srinagar: While the weather in Kashmir improved on Saturday, the Meteorological Department predicted more precipitation during the next 24 hours.

The rains have led to a dip in mercury, and the Gulmarg ski resort in north Kashmir recorded temperatures below normal.

“There was an improvement in weather conditions on Saturday,” MeT officials said. “There were no reports of rains during the day from any part of Kashmir.”

The officials said there was a possibility of scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rain and thunder over J&K in the next 24 hours.

They said that isolated places witnessed rain.

MeT officials said that during the last 24 hours, there were scattered light rains at some places in Kashmir.

For the past ten days, Kashmir witnessed erratic weather conditions, and cloudbursts damaged various properties and caused some deaths.