Weather improves in J&K, likely to remain dry till April 10

Srinagar, Apr 7: After a few days of intermittent rainfall, weather improved in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday and is likely to stay “mainly dry” till April 10.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that light rain at isolated places towards late afternoon/evening was expected on April 11.

Regarding the temperature, the MeT official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 4.4°C against 6.3°C on the previous night and it was 2.5°C below normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 3.0°C against 4.0°C on the previous night and it was 2.7°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 1.8°C against 2.4°C on the previous night and it was 4.0°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.