Weather improves in Kashmir, highways shut

"Jammu-Srinagar NHW (NH-44) closed for vehicular movement due to landslides/mudslides and shooting stones at several places on NH-44, Mughal road , SSG road and Sinthan road closed due to snow accumulation, " a J&K Traffic Police spokesman said this morning.

Up north, Srinagar-Leh highway also remained shut on Thursday due to heavy snowfall in the higher reaches of Ganderbal and Ladakh.