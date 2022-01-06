Weather improves in Kashmir, highways shut

Srinagar Jan 6: Vehicular traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu highway remained suspended on the second day on Thursday due to landslides and shooting stones at several places while as Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road and Mughal road too remained shut due to snow accumulation amid inclement weather conditions across J&K.
"Jammu-Srinagar NHW (NH-44) closed for vehicular movement due to landslides/mudslides and shooting stones at several places on NH-44, Mughal road , SSG road and Sinthan road closed due to snow accumulation, " a J&K Traffic Police spokesman said this morning.
Up north, Srinagar-Leh highway also remained shut on Thursday due to heavy snowfall in the higher reaches of Ganderbal and Ladakh.
Traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu highway was suspended on Wednesday afternoon after shooting stones between Chanderkote and Ramban even as snow accumulation at Patnitop and Jawahar Tunnel only worsened the road condition.
Weatherman has predicted heavy snowfall in Kashmir over the weekend while maintaining that weather will be "favourable" for flight operations at Srinagar airport which largely remained suspended since Tuesday due to poor visibility caused by rains and snowfall.
While none of the 42 flights could take off on Tuesday, five operated on Wednesday after relative improvement in weather.