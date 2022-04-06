Kashmir

Weather likely to remain clear in Jammu and Kashmir during next 24 hours

Srinagar had 8.4, Pahalgam 4.0 and Gulmarg 5.0 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.
Shikaras rowing in Dal lake on a sunny morning in Srinagar. Mubashir Khan/GK File
IANS

Srinagar, April 6: Weather remained dry in J&K and Ladakh on Wednesday as the Meteorological (MeT) department forecast clear weather in the two UTs during the next 24 hours.

"Weather is likely to remain clear in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours", said an official of the MeT department.

Drass in Ladakh had minus 1.5, Leh 3.0 and Kargil 2.0 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu had 20.0, Katra 18.8, Batote 13.2, Banihal 9.4 and Bhaderwah 10.2 as the minimum temperature.

Weather forecast in Kashmir

