Weather likely to remain dry in J&K during next 24 hours

Women walk through paddy fields on a sunny day in the ongoing harvest season in Kashmir. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
Srinagar, Sep 27: Jammu and Kashmir is to witness dry weather for the next 24 hours, the Meteorological department (MeT) said on Tuesday.

The weather was partly cloudy in the union territory.

"Dry weather is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours," an officer of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 11.6, Pahalgam 6.8 and Gulmarg 6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass in the Ladakh region had 3.3, Kargil 6.6 and Leh 3.5 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 22, Katra 19.3, Batote 12.6, Banihal 10 and Bhaderwah 11.4 as the minimum temperature.

