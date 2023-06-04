Weather stabilises in J&K as temperatures rise

Srinagar, Jun 04: Amid forecast for mainly dry weather, temperature recorded a rise at most places in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. This comes after days of intermittent rains.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a low of 10.4°C against 9.8°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 2.1°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 8.4°C against 8.2°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 2.7°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 4.0°C against 5.1°C on the previous night and it was 2.6°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.