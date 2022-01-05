Weather to be favourable for flight operations at Srinagar airport on Thursday, Friday: MET

Srinagar, Jan 5: Weatherman on Wednesday said that weather will be “favourable” for flight operation on Thursday and Friday at the Srinagar airport but no so on weekend when it has forecast heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir.
News agency GNS quoted a local meteorological department official saying moderate rain and snow is most likely to continue till late night on Wednesday after which a significant decrease in precipitation is expected.
Due to this, the official said the weather will be "favourable" for flight operations at Srinagar airport that have largely remained suspended since Tuesday due to the prevalent inclement weather.
Another heavy to very heavy spell of rains and snow is expected during 7-8 January, the official said