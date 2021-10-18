Weather to improve as more rains lash plains, snow in upper reaches in J&K

The weatherman has forecast improvement in overall conditions with dry weather in store for at least next three days.

“Mainly dry weather is expected from October 19-22. There's no forecast of any major rain or snow for next one week,” news agency GNS quoted an official of the MeT office saying.

Srinagar received rainfall of 14.8mm in 24 hours till 0830 hours while minimum temperature settled at 11.0°C against 11.3°C on previous night, the official told GNS.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, had 14.8mm of rain and recorded minimum of 10.6°C, the official said.

Pahalgam received 11.8mm of rain during the time even as the famous resort in south Kashmir recorded a low of 8.5°C, he said.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, had 13.0mm of rain and recorded a minimum of 9.8°C, the official said.

Kupwara had 13.2mm of rain while the north Kashmir town recorded a low 8.3°C on the previous night, the official said.

Gulmarg, the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir, also received rain of 33.2mm and recorded a minimum of 2.6°C, the official said.