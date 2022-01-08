Weather to improve by evening in Kashmir, says MET

Srinagar Jan 8: Amid an overnight light snowfall in Kashmir valley, weatherman on Saturday predicted "gradual decrease" in the intensity of the precipitation by evening and significant improvement in weather by Sunday morning.
Morning flights were cancelled at the Srinagar airport while highways including the Srinagar-Jammu thoroughfare remained shut due to slippery conditions and landslides due to inclement weather.
"Currently,Snowing/Raining at Most places of J&K,Likely to Continue for nxt 12hrs.Expect gradual decrease in rain/snow intensity from this evening(8th). Significant Improvement from 9th Morning onwards, " Srinagar office of the Meteorological Department said in a statement this morning.
A spokesperson at the Srinagar airport informed about the cancellation of morning flights mostly to Delhi due to poor visibility.
As for the update on the Srinagar-Jammu highway, which was closed on Friday afternoon, a Traffic Police spokesman said that it is currently raining heavily in Udhampur and Ramban.
While the road is through from Udhampur to Chenani/Nashri, from Nashri to Banihal it is completely blocked due to landslides mainly at Cafeteria Morh, Sita Ram Passi Maroge, Chanderkote and shooting stones at multiple locations.
Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri Road, Mughal Road and Srinagar-Leh highway also remained shutshut due to inclement weather.