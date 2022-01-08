Weather to improve by evening in Kashmir, says MET

Morning flights were cancelled at the Srinagar airport while highways including the Srinagar-Jammu thoroughfare remained shut due to slippery conditions and landslides due to inclement weather.

"Currently,Snowing/Raining at Most places of J&K,Likely to Continue for nxt 12hrs.Expect gradual decrease in rain/snow intensity from this evening(8th). Significant Improvement from 9th Morning onwards, " Srinagar office of the Meteorological Department said in a statement this morning.