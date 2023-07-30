Weather to remain cloudy in J&K: MeT

The MeT said that the sky was overcast on Sunday which is expected to continue.

"From July 30th to 31st, the weather is likely to be partly to generally cloudy with possibility of thundershower at few places, " an official of MeT said.

He said that from August 01 to 03, it will be partly cloudy with possibility of thundershower at few places.

"Overall no major weather activity till 3rd August, " he said.