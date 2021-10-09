Weatherman forecasts light rain, snow in J&K

“Under the influence of this weather system, light rain/snow(over higher reaches) most likely at scattered places of Kashmir especially over North Kashmir and at isolated places of Jammu during the period,” a Met official said.

“Weather most likely to remain generally cloudy on October 11 and 12in both Jammu and Kashmir.” He, however, said that there is no forecast of any heavy rain/snow. “Thereafter, mainly dry weather is expected till October 18.”