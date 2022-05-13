Weatherman forecasts rains, hailstorm in J&K from May 16-18

Srinagar May 13: Weatherman on Friday forecast moderate rain/thunderstorm in Jammu and Kashmir with hailstorm at some places and snowfall on higher reaches during May 16-18.
"Today, weather most likely to remain mainly clear to partly cloudy turning generally cloudy & windy towards late afternoon. Same weather most likely to prevail till 16th," a meteorological department official said.
"Thereafter, widespread moderate Rain/Thunderstorm with hailstorm at some places of Jammu & Kashmir and snow over higher reaches is most likely during 16th(evening)-18th with 70% chances, " he added.
Srinagar had 14.1, Pahalgam 7.3 and Gulmarg 7 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.
(With IANS inputs)