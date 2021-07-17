Weatherman predicts heavy rains, flash floods in J&K from July 19-21

Srinagar July 17: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Saturday issued a warning about moderate to high risk of flash flood in Jammu and Kashmir in view of heavy to very heavy rain in most parts of Jammu and moderate to heavy rain in many places in Kashmir from July 19 to 21.

In a communique issued to divisional commissioners Kashmir and Jammu, the IMD said the moderate to heavy rains in the region are expected due to lower and middle level tropospheric winds from north Arabian Sea likely to interact with Easterly Winds from the Bay of Bengal from July 18-21.

The winds are likely to cause heavy to very high rain in most places in Jammu mainly Pir Panjal and plains of Jammu and moderate to heavy rain in many places in Kashmir from July 19-21 along with lightning and thunderstorm.