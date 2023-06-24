Weatherman predicts isolated rain in Kashmir, widespread light showers in Jammu

A meteorological department official told news agency GNS that Srinagar recorded a low of 22.4°C against 21.0°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 6.6°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 20.0°C against 19.0°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 5.7°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 13.3°C against 10.6°C on the previous night and it was 4.2°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 19.6°C against 17.8°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 5.5°C for the north Kashmir area.

Kokernag recorded a low of 20.0°C against 19.3°C on the previous night and it was 5.9°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 14.4°C against 15.4°C on previous night and it was above normal by 4.2°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.