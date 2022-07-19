Weatherman predicts rain in Jammu and Kashmir during July 20-24

Srinagar, July 19: Weatherman on Tuesday forecast dry weather in next 24 hours and rain and thunderstorm during July 20-24 in Jammu and Kashmir.
“Dry weather is expected for most part of the day. However, a brief spell of rain/Thunderstorm may occur towards late afternoon/evening, although chances are less,” news agency GNS quoted a meteorological department official saying.
Regarding subsequent five days, he said, rain/thunderstorm was likely with 50-60% probability at scattered places of Kashmir and at many places of Jammu (mainly in morning hours) during 20-24th.
Meanwhile minimum temperatures recorded a jump with mercury settling above normal at all places in the J&K.
Srinagar recorded a low of 20.6°C against 19.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.2°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital, the official said.
World famous Gulmarg resort recorded a low of 13.5°C against 11.5°C and it was 1.4°C above normal for the place.
Jammu recorded a low of 27.1°C against 26.3°C on the previous night. It was 2.1°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 20.0°C, Batote 20.5°C, Katra 25.7°C while Bhadarwah had a minimum of 21.1°C, the official said.