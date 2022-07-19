Weatherman predicts rain in Jammu and Kashmir during July 20-24

“Dry weather is expected for most part of the day. However, a brief spell of rain/Thunderstorm may occur towards late afternoon/evening, although chances are less,” news agency GNS quoted a meteorological department official saying.

Regarding subsequent five days, he said, rain/thunderstorm was likely with 50-60% probability at scattered places of Kashmir and at many places of Jammu (mainly in morning hours) during 20-24th.