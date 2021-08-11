Weatherman predicts rain on Aug 14, 15 in J&K

Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS reported that there were 60% chances of brief spell of light rain at scattered places of Jammu and Kashmir on coming Saturday.

Also, there was possibility of 75% of light to moderate rain at widespread places in J&K on Sunday, he said.

The meteorological department official informed that Srinagar recorded minimum temperature of 18.6 degree Celsius against 18.3 degree Celsius normal for this time of the year.



Jammu recorded a low of 26.5 degree Celsius against the normal of 25.1 degree Celsius for this time of J&K’s winter capital, he said.

He said that Pahalgam recorded 12.4 degrees Celsius while Gulmarg, the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir was the coldest place in J&K as it recorded a low temperature of 11.8degree Celsius against 12.1 degree Celsius normal for the area during this time of the season.