Weatherman predicts widespread snow, rains in Jammu and Kashmir from Jan 4-6

Srinagar, Dec 30: Weatherman on Thursday forecast widespread snow and rain spell of “moderate intensity” from January 4 to 6 in J&K and Ladakh.
“As of now, widespread snow/rain spell of moderate intensity is most likely during 4-6th January in both J&K and Ladakh,” news agency GNS quoted an official of the meteorological department saying. He said further fall in minimum temperature is expected till January 2.
Barring Gulmarg, the temperature across Kashmir valley dropped today with Srinagar recording a low of minus 4.0°C.
The minimum temperature in Srinagar recorded a drop of 1.7°C than the previous night and was below minus 1.9°C below normal for this time of the year.
Kashmir is presently under the grip of 40-day long harshest period of winter, known locally as ‘Chillai Kalan', which started from December 21. It is followed by a 20-day long ‘Chillai Khurd’ and a 10-day-long ‘Chilla Bachha’.
The mercury settled at the world famous resort of Gulmarg at minus 9.6°C against minus 10.4°C on the previous night.
Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, had a low of minus 4.2°C against 0.6°C on the previous night, he said.
Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 8.9°C against minus 6.6°C on previous night, he said.
Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 3.6°C against minus 0.4°C on previous night, the official said.
Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a minimum of minus 4.4°C against minus 3.2°C on the previous night, the official said.
Jammu, the J&K’s winter capital, saw a rise temperature by 9 notches from the precious night, recording a low of 5.9°C which is minus 1.5°C below normal for the place during this time of the year, he said.
Ladakh’s Leh had a low of minus 16.0°C against last night’s minus 14.7°C while automatic Kargil station recorded a minimum of minus 14.2°C. Drass in Kargil, the second coldest place in the world after Siberia, recorded a low of minus 21.9°C, the official said.