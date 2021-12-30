Weatherman predicts widespread snow, rains in Jammu and Kashmir from Jan 4-6

“As of now, widespread snow/rain spell of moderate intensity is most likely during 4-6th January in both J&K and Ladakh,” news agency GNS quoted an official of the meteorological department saying. He said further fall in minimum temperature is expected till January 2.

Barring Gulmarg, the temperature across Kashmir valley dropped today with Srinagar recording a low of minus 4.0°C.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar recorded a drop of 1.7°C than the previous night and was below minus 1.9°C below normal for this time of the year.

Kashmir is presently under the grip of 40-day long harshest period of winter, known locally as ‘Chillai Kalan', which started from December 21. It is followed by a 20-day long ‘Chillai Khurd’ and a 10-day-long ‘Chilla Bachha’.