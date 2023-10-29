Weatherman Sonam Lotus transferred to Leh

Lotus said that he would not forget the love of the people of Kashmir, especially the children who used to call him to hear his voice.

Owing to his precise weather predictions in Kashmir, he is also known as the ‘Saint Lotus’ and ‘weatherman’.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), New Delhi, honoured Lotus with the ‘Best Employee Award’ for the year 2017-2018 in recognition of his significant contribution in the field of Meteorology which is averting disaster and natural calamities in J&K.