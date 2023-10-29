Weatherman Sonam Lotus transferred to Leh

Srinagar, Oct 29:Sonam Lotus, the much sought-after man in Kashmir and Director Meteorological (MeT) Centre Srinagar will demit office here next week as he has been transferred to Ladakh Union Territory on the same position.
Lotus said that he would not forget the love of the people of Kashmir, especially the children who used to call him to hear his voice.
Owing to his precise weather predictions in Kashmir, he is also known as the ‘Saint Lotus’ and ‘weatherman’.
The Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), New Delhi, honoured Lotus with the ‘Best Employee Award’ for the year 2017-2018 in recognition of his significant contribution in the field of Meteorology which is averting disaster and natural calamities in J&K.
Hailing from Shara village of Ladakh, he is the longest-serving Director of the local Metrological Department and has been serving in the post since 2008.
Lotus and his men remain busy monitoring the weather with the help of various instruments. Climatologically, data archival, historical data, weather, and other sections work in synergy to produce weather updates.
In J&K where inclement weather causes untold hardships, financial loss, and even accidents, Lotus’ forecasts have a special meaning.
He has acquired a cult status.
For more accuracy, a ‘C’ Band 500-km range-Doppler Radar was installed at the MeT office after the devastating 2014 floods which claimed about 300 lives and damaged property worth several crores of rupees in Srinagar.
“I have been transferred to Leh and I will demit office after over a week,” Lotus told Greater Kashmir. “I expect my promotion to the next rank in 2024.”
The transfer of Lotus had been ordered by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and not by the J&K government.
“I keep the public sensibility in mind. You have to be responsible while giving predictions. You can’t create ‘types’ of predictions. I issue forecasts only after talking to my officials and those at IMD,” Lotus said.
Be it a marriage date decision, long travel, or harvesting, Lotus used to come to the mind of the people of J&K.
“People call me because they have faith in me. I just have to speak a few words on the phone. And those words might save those people much trouble,” he said.
He credits his achievements to the advanced technology available with the Meteorology Department and the entire team.
“I am just the face,” he said.
In both summers and winters, Lotus was in demand in Kashmir.
“I used to give forecasts of almost a week,” he said. “Some people once asked me for the forecast of a month which is impossible and difficult.”
Every morning and evening, Lotus used to provide weather bulletins and during the AmarnathYatra period, the weather forecast would come at 4 am.
Mukhtar Ahmad would take over as the Head of the Meteorological Center in Srinagar.
“Ahmad will work as Head of Meteorological Centre Srinagar,” an order issued by Director General Metrology reads.
Ahmad, who joined the Meteorological Centre in Srinagar in 2016 as Deputy Director, will now be at the helm of the centre in Srinagar, following official orders from the IMD.