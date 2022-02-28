Webinar held at HKM GDC Bandipora

Srinagar, Feb 28 : HKM Government Degree College (GDC) Bandipora celebrated National Science Day today on the theme “Integrated Approach in Science and Technology for a Sustainable Future”.
According to a press note, a national level webinar was organized in which three presentations were made. Prof Dinesh Kumar, eminent academician, researcher, former Vice Chancellor J C Bose University of Science and Technology and present Vice Chancellor of Gurugram University highlighted the importance of celebrating the National Science day and emphasised on research.
He gave a detailed lecture on IT revolution and India’s Contribution in world. He emphasized that Higher education department should adopt latest teaching learning tools/softwares so that “ we will not lag behind.” India has done good in software engineering, in exporting IT experts to European countries but more efforts are needed in hardware engineering, he emphasized. He expressed that future belongs to artificial Intelligence and friendly human-machine interface.