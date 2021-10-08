Webinar on 16th anniversary of earthquake organised

The Webinar was titled Building Back Better-Lessons Learnt from 2005 Earthquake.

The Webinar was organised in collaboration with Divisional Administration, Institution of Engineers (India) J&K State Centre, Srinagar, SSM College of Engineering Parihaspora, University of Kashmir North Campus and NIT Srinagar.

It was inaugurated by NazimZai Khan, Secretary to Government Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DMRRR), who said that preparedness is the key to ensure safety from disasters.

He assured that the government is taking all necessary measures to ensure a professional approach towards Disaster Mitigation.

The Webinar was addressed by Er. Aamir Ali, Chairman Institution of Engineers. The experts who spoke included Professor AR Dar, from Civil Engineering Department of NIT Srinagar, Dr Amir A. Khan Faculty NIDM, Professor Parvez Ahmed Director North Campus University of Kashmir, Professor Amit Kumar Bose Consultant NSRMP, Er. Pushpendra Johari Vice President RMSI, Er. M. Aaquib Sultana Waheed Deva Honorary Secretary IEI JKSC. The programme was moderated by Mohammad SuhailWani, Bilquees Dar Consultants Disaster Management and coordinated by YogitaGarbyal, Young Professional, NIDM, assisted by Ishfaq Ahmed Dar and Ammanullah from IEI JKSC.