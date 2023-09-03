Webinar on ‘Digital Literacy’ held in Bandipora

Bandipora, Sep 2: An online webinar was today organised by District Administration Bandipora as part of ensuing Digital Awareness Week 2023 with an aim to maximise outreach of digital initiatives of UT Govt for citizens.
The online webinar was presided over by the Joint Director Planning (JDP) Bandipora, Imtiyaz Ahmad and conducted by DIO NIC Bandipora, BDO Naidkhai and SO Treasury Bandipora as resource persons.
The resource persons initially spoke about Jan- bhagidari app wherein citizens can surf and check for area wise developmental works along with physical and financial status. Citizens can also send feedback through the tabs available.