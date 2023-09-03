Webinar on ‘Digital Literacy’ held in Bandipora

The online webinar was presided over by the Joint Director Planning (JDP) Bandipora, Imtiyaz Ahmad and conducted by DIO NIC Bandipora, BDO Naidkhai and SO Treasury Bandipora as resource persons.

The resource persons initially spoke about Jan- bhagidari app wherein citizens can surf and check for area wise developmental works along with physical and financial status. Citizens can also send feedback through the tabs available.