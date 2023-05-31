Webinar on Intellectual Property Rights organised at CUK

Ganderbal, May 31: Department of Botany, Central University of Kashmir (CUK), organised an online lecture on Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) with special reference to plant sciences under the aegis of MoE IIC 5.0 calendar activities.
Nodal Person of the Deptt, Prof. Azra N Kamili, highlighted the importance of IPR via-a-Research and Development, entrepreneurship and business development of novel plant varieties. Dean SoLS, Prof. M Yousuf deliberated on the need of IPR for life science students, researchers and faculty members. He said, “We as stakeholders should know how to file IPR.”