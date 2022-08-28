WEDDINGS IN KASHMIR: FROM TRADITION TO EXTRAVAGANCE

Weddings have become a burgeoning industry in Kashmir. From elegant wedding cards to designed attires, from expensive dry fruit boxes to huge flowery decorations, from sundried delicacies to grand ceremonies, everything has become a matter of extravagance.

Iqra (name changed), 33, is an educated girl belonging to a reputed family. Her family has been trying to find a match for her who would be a “well-settled” government employee.

The search has been going on for many years now but Iqra has failed to find a match. Like most Kashmiris, Iqra’s parents believe that a government job is a prerequisite for marriage.

Rafiya (name changed) is in her late 30s. Her family got a few marriage proposals for her but they failed to meet the demands of the bridegroom.

Her father laments the fact that marriages have been converted into a complex and costly affair by demands from the bridegroom’s side.