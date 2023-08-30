Week-long research methodology workshop in Social Science begins at KU

Srinagar, Aug 30: To remain abreast with the evolving trends in research and research methodology and contributing to the development of a knowledge society and informed policy-making, the University Grants Commission-Human Resource Development Centre (UGC-HRDC), University of Kashmir (KU) Tuesday started a research methodology workshop for the scholars of Social Sciences in hybrid mode.
40 scholars from both within and outside Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) are participating in the week-long workshop.
Emphasising the importance of research methodology in Social Sciences, Dean, School of Social Sciences, Prof. Muhammad Yousuf Ganai said, “It is a necessity for research scholars to select appropriate methodologies for the research pursuits that will enhance their research outcomes and elevate the research standards.”
He asserted that research in social sciences plays a vital role in addressing a diverse array of societal challenges.
Registrar, University of Kashmir, Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir highlighted the role of Social Sciences research in improving social standards in the society.
He said, “The participants need to do an honest work in their respective fields for not only to make careers but also to make necessary desired changes in the society.”
Director UGC-HRDC, Prof Mushtaq Ahmad Darzi underscored the evolving landscape of Social Sciences research and also outlined the objective of the workshop.
He highlighted HRDC's commitment to enhancing the training of teachers and research scholars to advance their professional growth and knowledge dissemination in educational settings.
Programme coordinator, Dr Saima Farhad deliberated on the purpose of the workshop highlighting the various facets of research methodology and how it could positively impact the research endeavours of social scientists.
Coordinator, UGC-HRDC, Dr K C Sharma conducted the proceedings of the inaugural session while as Coordinator, UGC-HRDC, University of Kashmir, Dr Faheem Masoodi presented the formal vote of thanks.