Week-long research methodology workshop in Social Science begins at KU

40 scholars from both within and outside Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) are participating in the week-long workshop.

Emphasising the importance of research methodology in Social Sciences, Dean, School of Social Sciences, Prof. Muhammad Yousuf Ganai said, “It is a necessity for research scholars to select appropriate methodologies for the research pursuits that will enhance their research outcomes and elevate the research standards.”

He asserted that research in social sciences plays a vital role in addressing a diverse array of societal challenges.