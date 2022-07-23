Week-long workshop for Urdu teachers concludes at KU

Srinagar, July 23: A week-long workshop for Urdu teachers concluded at the Kashmir University's Directorate of Distance Education (DDE) on Friday.
Director DDE Prof Tariq Chishti concluded the conference by appreciating the efforts of National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language (NCPUL) which had initiated the programme for an effective implementation of National Education Policy-2020 vis-à-vis Urdu language.
The valedictory session was presided over by Prof Irshad Zia, Librarian, Allama Iqbal Library KU, while Prof Salah-ud-Din Tak, Head, Department of Arabic, Dr Aafaq Aziz from CCAS and Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Ganaie, Coordinator Iqbal Institute, were the guests of honour.
Experts of Urdu langauge and literature from the Kashmir University and the Central University of Kashmir deliberated on various aspects of the theme.
Dr Showkat Rashid Wani Assistant Professor DDE explained the main theme while Dr Riyaz Ahmad, Principal MANUU, College of Education Training, Nuh Haryana evaluated the senior secondary Urdu textbooks in terms of pronunciation of words and their spellings.
Workshop Convener Dr Altaf Anjum, Assistant Professor (Urdu) DDE congratulated the participants and guests from different institutions including Prof Shams-ul-Huda Darabdi (MANU), Dr Rashid Aziz (Department of Urdu, Central University of Kashmir) and Dr Mohd Imtiyaz Ahmad, Department of Urdu, Government Degree College, Shopian.