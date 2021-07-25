Weekend curfew lifted from all J&K districts as COVID-19 cases decline

Srinagar July 25: The J&K government on Sunday lifted weekend curfew from all districts in view of a decline in COVID-19 cases while daily night curfew shall remain in force across the union territory.

The decision has been taken at the meeting of the State Executive Committee of the Department of Disaster Management Relief Rehabilitation and Reconstruction chaired by Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, who is also the chairman of the SEC.

An order issued to this effect said that significant improvement has been made in all J&K districts with respect to parameters including incidence of COVID-19 cases, positivity rate, fatality rate, bed occupancy at hospitals and vaccination of population.