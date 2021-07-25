Weekend curfew lifted from all J&K districts as COVID-19 cases decline

Srinagar July 25: The J&K government on Sunday lifted weekend curfew from all districts in view of a decline in COVID-19 cases while daily night curfew shall remain in force across the union territory.
The decision has been taken at the meeting of the State Executive Committee of the Department of Disaster Management Relief Rehabilitation and Reconstruction chaired by Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, who is also the chairman of the SEC.
An order issued to this effect said that significant improvement has been made in all J&K districts with respect to parameters including incidence of COVID-19 cases, positivity rate, fatality rate, bed occupancy at hospitals and vaccination of population.
While weekend curfew has been lifted from all districts, daily night curfew from 8 PM to 7AM shall remain in force, the SEC directed.
Besides, there is a need to continue with some of the existing COVID-19 containment measures in view of the uneven trend in daily incidence of cases, it added.
Already directed, public and private educational institutions have been permitted to seek attendance of limited vaccinated staff for administrative purposes while the maximum number of permissible people for indoor and outdoor gatherings has been fixed at 25.